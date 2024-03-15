ICICI Prudential AMC Releases Result Of Its Stress, Liquidity Test

ICICI Prudential AMC has reported it will take 10 days to liquidate 50% of its small-cap funds and 25 days to liquidate 25%.

The asset manager will take two days to liquidate 50% of its mid-cap funds and one day to liquidate 25% of the fund in the category.

The result is based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to test liquidity that was stipulated the at the end of February.

The disclosure is in regard to notice sent to mutual fund trustees by the AMFI at behest of Securities and Exchange Board of India.