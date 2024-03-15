Stress Test Result: 28 Days Required To Liquidate 50% Of Axis Small-Cap Portfolio

Axis Mutual Fund said on Friday that it would take 28 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio of its small-cap fund and 14 days to liquidate 25%, based on the AMFI's prescribed methodology to test liquidity.

The mutual fund disclosed that it would take 12 days and six days respectively to liquidate 50% and 25% of its midcap scheme portfolio, according to a release.

The disclosure on the mid- and small-cap schemes is based on a notice sent by the Association of Mutual Funds in India to mutual fund trustees at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amid concerns on valuations and rally in the small-cap stocks. The disclosure is meant to inform investors about potential risks.