Edelweiss MF Releases Result Of First Stress, Liquidity Test

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has reported that it would take two days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its Mid Cap Fund and just a day to liquidate 25%.

This result is based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to test liquidity that was stipulated at the end of February.

Further, in its Midcap fund, it said that it would take three days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and two days to liquidate 25%.

The disclosure comes after Quant Mutual Fund disclosed its result of the stress test, based on a notice sent by the industry body AMFI to mutual fund trustees at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.