Aditya Birla Sun Life Releases Result Of Its Stress, Liquidity Test

Aditya Birla Sun Life has disclosed that it would take four days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its mid-cap fund and two days to liquidate 25%.

In its small-cap fund, the mutual fund house said that it would take 10 days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and five days to liquidate 25%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life had carried out a stress test based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to check liquidity. The disclosure is the first of its kind for mid- and small-cap schemes, based on a notice sent by the industry body AMFI to mutual fund trustees at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The disclosure, which also includes other details, such as the composition of the schemes’ portfolio, is meant to inform investors about potential risks.