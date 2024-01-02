Why Spotlight Will Be On India's Bond Market In 2024

After a year of volatility, the Indian bond market is expected to see increased activity going into 2024, driven by JPMorgan bond inclusion and rate cuts by central banks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled rate cuts this year, while India's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to ease rates as inflation cools. That, according to bond market experts, could bring down rates by 25–50 basis points starting in June 2024.

"We expect the 10-year government yields to start moving down south starting June 2024 and may trade within a range of 6.75% to 7% till December 2024," Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP, told NDTV Profit.

There is a possibility that the yield may dip below the 7% level, according to Abhijit Roy, chief executive officer at GoldenPi.