India's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.
India's retail inflation picked up in November, led by a rise in the prices of vegetables and pulses, but stayed within the central bank's tolerance band.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.55% in November as compared with 4.87% in October, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday.
A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.78% for November.
Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.02% in November, compared with 6.24% in October.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose 10.27% in November against 10.65% in October.
Inflation in meat and fish was at 2.15%, up from 3.27% in the previous month.
Inflation in eggs was at 5.9%, up from 9.3% in the previous month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 5.75% as compared with 6.4%.
Prices of oils and fats declined 15.03% after falling by 13.73% last month.
Vegetable prices rose 17.7% as compared with 2.7%.
Pulses inflation was at 20.23% as against 18.79%.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.9% versus 4.3%.
Housing inflation was at 3.55% as compared with 3.8%.
Fuel and light inflation fell by 0.77% as against 0.4%.