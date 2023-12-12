India's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November

India's retail inflation picked up in November, led by a rise in the prices of vegetables and pulses, but stayed within the central bank's tolerance band.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.55% in November as compared with 4.87% in October, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.78% for November.

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.02% in November, compared with 6.24% in October.