NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November
ADVERTISEMENT

India's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.

12 Dec 2023, 05:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November

India's retail inflation picked up in November, led by a rise in the prices of vegetables and pulses, but stayed within the central bank's tolerance band.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.55% in November as compared with 4.87% in October, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated a reading of 5.78% for November.

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.

Food and beverage inflation rose to 8.02% in November, compared with 6.24% in October.

Inflation Internals 

  • Cereal prices rose 10.27% in November against 10.65% in October.

  • Inflation in meat and fish was at 2.15%, up from 3.27% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in eggs was at 5.9%, up from 9.3% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in milk and milk products was at 5.75% as compared with 6.4%.

  • Prices of oils and fats declined 15.03% after falling by 13.73% last month.

  • Vegetable prices rose 17.7% as compared with 2.7%.

  • Pulses inflation was at 20.23% as against 18.79%.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.9% versus 4.3%.

  • Housing inflation was at 3.55% as compared with 3.8%.

  • Fuel and light inflation fell by 0.77% as against 0.4%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT