India Inc. Ramps Up Corporate Bond Issuances As Spread Over G-Sec Falls

Corporate India is increasingly relying on bond issuances for funding and it is only expected to continue.

Last week, India Ratings and Research assigned a 'AA-' rating for Rs 750 crore worth of non-convertible debentures proposed to be issued by Tata Projects Ltd. Arka Fincap Ltd. recently announced the start of its fundraise worth Rs 300 crore through a public issuance of NCDs. The first tranche of the issue will close on Dec. 20. The debentures rated 'AA-' will carry coupon rates between 9-10%, depending on the tenure.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Kerala-based non-bank lender ICL Fincorp also announced their NCD issues in October and November, respectively.

An overview of data since FY22 shows that high-investment grade corporate bond issuances continue to rise. Of these, non-convertible debentures with a credit rating of 'AAA' and 'AA+' run the show.

Debt financing by corporates primarily happens through two avenues—bank finance and corporate bonds, said Somasekhar Vemuri, senior director at Crisil Ratings Ltd. However, the choice of funding avenue keeps changing, depending on factors like interest rate scenario, he said.

In FY23, the total number of corporate bond issuers stood at 925, up 4.2% year-on-year, according to data shared by Prime Database. These issuances amounted to Rs 8.57 lakh crore, up 33.2% year-on-year.

This fiscal, as of Nov. 30, these issuers stood at 706, amounting to bond issuances worth Rs 6.12 lakh crore.