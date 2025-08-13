US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Up 80 Points On Wall Street's Sept Rate Cut Hopes

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs, underpinned by growing optimism that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.9 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 44571.53. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.26%, to 6462.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.6 points, or 0.38%, to 21764.548.