Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Up 80 Points On Wall Street's Sept Rate Cut Hopes
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Up 80 Points On Wall Street's Sept Rate Cut Hopes

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.26%, to 6462.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.6 points, or 0.38%, to 21764.548.

13 Aug 2025, 07:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Stock Market Today, Wall Street Today, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs, underpinned by growing optimism that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.9 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 44571.53. The S&P 500  rose 16.9 points, or 0.26%, to 6462.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.6 points, or 0.38%, to 21764.548.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT