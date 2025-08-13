'India Will Continue To Trade With Or Without US, People Like Trump...': Porinju Veliyath On Tariff Impact

Veliyath also told NDTV Profit that the Indian stock market in general is not very cheap due to the elevated valuations. "In the last six months, my own portfolio has been underperforming," he said. The market expert added that the small- and mid-caps are stretched in valuations; however, there are still pockets of opportunities in India in general.

The Indian economy will grow in the long term, but we will have to face the headwinds such as muted corporate earnings and high valuations. I am not particularly excited about markets in India for the next one to two years," he claimed.

According to Veliyath, investors will have to see some sort of stagnation in the market. "It is not exciting for value investors to pick stocks in general, and one has to be extremely choosy in the pockets of opportunities too," he said. According to Veliyath, the hospital business in India will continue to boom; however, even those stocks are not available cheaply.

Coming back to the trade impact, the D-Street expert maintains an optimistic view for the long term and concludes that the tariff war will eventually get settled and "India will continue to trade with or without the US."