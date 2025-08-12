'An Exercise Of Power, Not A Balanced Trade Deal': Raghuram Rajan On US-India Tariff Negotiations

According to the economist, US is right that India has high tariffs in some sectors. "And to be fair to India, there are areas—especially agriculture—where our producers are much smaller and poorer than in the US and face heavily subsidized competition," said Rajan.

Opening the market too quickly could harm vulnerable farmers, especially since India has no strong social safety net. Both sides have a case. But the mistake was thinking this would be a patient negotiation toward a fair agreement, rather than one side saying: “Here’s what you’re going to give me.," he told Valor International.

Rajan also said the time has passed for the countries to mount a joint response to US tariffs and that the BRICS group is in no position to coordinate an organized reaction. Amid uncertainty, he hopes “sanity will prevail” in US relations with the world’s most populous country.