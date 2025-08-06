Trump Hikes Tariffs To 50%: Here's How India Stack Up Against Asian Peers
With no immediate trade pact on the horizon and a global shift away from Russian influence, the penalty reflects both economic and strategic pressure.
US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on India on Wednesday for the purchase of Russian crude oil, days after he had announced 25% reciprocal tariffs.
The additional tariffs will take effect from Aug. 27. This latest move places India in the company of several other Asian economies facing steep levies under Trump's evolving trade doctrine.
The total 50% tariff brings India in line with Brazil, making it among the highest imposed tariff without a bilateral agreement in place. Currently, no other country has more than 50% tariffs.
India’s close defence and energy ties with Russia appear to have aggravated the situation. With no immediate trade pact on the horizon and a global shift away from Russian influence, the penalty reflects both economic and strategic pressure.
China Faces Highest Tariffs Among Asian Peers
China, which only has one percentage point additional tariff, remains the principal focus of Trump’s protectionist stance. Chinese goods face a staggering 51% total tariff burden, while American exports to China are hit with average duties of 32.6%. The China tariffs have already triggered widespread supply-chain shifts and contributed to global market uncertainty.
However, the reciprocal tariffs have been reduced to 10% during the 90-day pause.
Malaysia, Sri Lanka: Heavier Tariffs
Malaysia is facing the same 25% levy as India. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been slapped with 30% tariffs, placing it among the hardest hit in the region.
Vietnam: Relatively Protected
Vietnam has emerged relatively unscathed from Trump’s tariff wave. In early July, the US administration agreed to a 20% tariff on goods made in Vietnam, alongside a harsher 40% levy on items suspected of being transshipped from countries like China.
Indonesia
Indonesia secured what Trump described as a "great deal", culminating in a 19% tariff — a reduction from the previously planned 32% levy. Moreover, the US has pledged “full access” to the Indonesian market with no reciprocal duties.
Philippines: Asymmetric Agreement
Trump described his trade agreement with the Philippines as a breakthrough, giving American goods “zero-tariff” entry while subjecting Philippine exports to a 19% duty. This reflects a broader pattern of imbalanced bilateral deals favouring US exporters.
Japan: Strategic Ally Status
Japan, a key US ally, agreed to a deal that sets import tariffs at a modest 15%. In exchange, Tokyo has pledged a massive $550 billion investment into the American economy.