Trump Hikes Tariffs To 50%: Here's How India Stack Up Against Asian Peers

US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on India on Wednesday for the purchase of Russian crude oil, days after he had announced 25% reciprocal tariffs.

The additional tariffs will take effect from Aug. 27. This latest move places India in the company of several other Asian economies facing steep levies under Trump's evolving trade doctrine.

The total 50% tariff brings India in line with Brazil, making it among the highest imposed tariff without a bilateral agreement in place. Currently, no other country has more than 50% tariffs.

India’s close defence and energy ties with Russia appear to have aggravated the situation. With no immediate trade pact on the horizon and a global shift away from Russian influence, the penalty reflects both economic and strategic pressure.