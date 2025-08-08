Tariffs Are Starting To Squeeze Profits For Trump-Loving Farmers

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he loves farmers. His actions, though, are rippling across the agriculture industry as tariffs raise the cost of everything from tractors to fertilizers and squeeze profits for US growers already contending with low crop prices.

The sweeping effects of the president’s trade war are coming into sharper focus as agricultural giants including Mosaic Co., AGCO Corp. and Bunge Global SA report their latest results: deliveries of key nutrients to the US have plunged, machinery prices are climbing and crop buyers are limiting purchases amid mounting uncertainty.

The levy-inflicted costs come at a time when American farmers — who by and large strongly support Trump — have little buffer to absorb the impact. A benchmark for corn, soybean and wheat prices has fallen to its lowest levels since the height of pandemic lockdowns amid ample supplies globally, cutting into farm revenues.

“Farmer economics in North America has been an industry concern as the price of corn has not kept up with the price of inputs,” Bert Frost, executive vice president of sales, market development and supply chain at fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc., said in a Thursday earnings call.

Frost added that tariffs delayed or even cut much needed fertilizer imports into the US in the second quarter, leaving the company with “incredibly low inventory that needs to be rebuilt in the United States and Canada.”

Trump has asked farmers to give his tariff policies time to play out, promising better results than the trade deal he struck with China in his first term. Speaking on CNBC earlier this week, Trump again touted his support for farmers, calling them a “very important part of this country” and saying he wanted to work to make sure they have the labor they need — even as many workers are deported via his immigration crackdown.

“We’re not going to do anything to hurt the farmers,” Trump said. “We’re taking care of our farmers. We can’t let our farmers not have anybody.”