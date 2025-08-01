US Treasuries Soar As Slower Job Growth Boosts Fed Rate-Cut Bets

Treasuries rallied, with short-term yields posting their biggest drop in a year, after softer US jobs data prompted traders to boost bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates as soon as next month.

Yields on two-year notes tumbled 21 basis points to 3.74%, setting up the biggest drop since last August. Traders fully priced in two rate cuts this year, with an 80% chance of a reduction in September.

The move weighed on the dollar and stocks, sending an index of the greenback’s strength down as much as 1% and the S&P 500 nearly 2% lower.

The yield moves reflected a dramatic shift in sentiment around the monetary policy outlook, shaped in part by President Donald Trump’s relentless pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates despite elevated inflation expectations.

“We would look for the Fed to begin lowering rates in September,” said Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. “It’s somewhat amazing how you can have a sitting Fed Chair intimate the strength in labor one day and receive these numbers a few days later.”