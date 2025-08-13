Stocks Extend Record Run As Fed Cut Bets Build: Markets Wrap

Optimism over a softening rate stance is further buoyed by easing global trade tensions and a significantly stronger-than-expected US earnings season.

“The bull case remains a convincing one, with earnings growth solid, and a cooler tone on trade continuing to prevail, all the while dovish policy expectations help to provide a cushion against any worries that the economy may be softening,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Swaps are pricing in about a 90% chance of a quarter-point cut in September, up from about 80% before Tuesday’s inflation data, with at least three more similar moves expected by June.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business that “the real thing now to think about is should we get a 50 basis-point rate cut in September.”