Chinese Tech 'Piggybacking' From US, Says Treasury Secretary Bessent

A day after Nvidia Corp. and Advances Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from Chinese AI chip sales to the US government, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the move was necessary as Chinese technology companies have been “piggybacking” on American innovation.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Bessent said the deal devised by US President Donald Trump ensures that American taxpayers benefit from Chinese purchases of advanced AI chips. He further added that the revenue from the arrangement will be used for paying down the national debt.

While Bessent stated that the US could hold discussions with Beijing over the use of Nvidia chips, he thinks China will ultimately bear the costs of the tariffs.

The comments come as Trump extended the pause on tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days into early November.

Discussing markets, the Treasury Secretary raised concerns over a widening gap between “Main Street” and “Wall Street,” coining the phrase “parallel prosperity” to highlight how financial markets and everyday economic realities are not always aligned.

He said margins are returning to pre-COVID norms but stressed that high interest rates remain “constrictive.” Bessent argued that the Federal Reserve should have begun rate cuts in June or July, and now could start a series of reductions, potentially beginning with a 50-basis-point move in September.