Trent: Siddhartha Yog Buys Stake For Rs 843 Crore

Siddhartha Yog, the founding partner of Xander Group Inc. and the chairperson of Virtuous Retail, bought a stake worth Rs 843.2 crore in Trent Ltd. through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

Dodona Holdings sold 13.02 lakh shares at Rs 6,475 apiece, according to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange. This is the sixth time that Yog has purchased a stake in Trent from Dodona Holdings.

As of September, Dodona Holdings had a 3.01% stake in the company, while Siddhartha Yog held a 1.52% stake.

The Xander Group founding partner had acquired 12 lakh shares from Dodona Holdings for Rs 838 crore on Nov. 4. In October, Yog acquired an over 0.60% stake in the Tata Group retail firm through two deals for Rs 1,693.3 crore.

In September, Yog had acquired a 0.3% stake in Trent for Rs 718 crore. During this period, Dodona Holdings sold 1 million shares for Rs 7,115 each.