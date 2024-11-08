Trent Q2 Profit Weighed By Zudio, Westside Store Closures, Say Analysts

Trent Ltd. posted solid revenue and profit growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, but still fell short of analysts' 'elevated' expectations, mainly due to store consolidations and a slowdown in additions. The Tata group’s retail arm saw a 47% rise in net profit to Rs 335 crore, short of the Rs 431 crore estimate projected by Bloomberg analysts.

While Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Trent maintained its 'industry-leading pace of expansion', brokerages collectively were also in consensus about a considerable moderation in growth rates, particularly in store openings, which has raised questions about future momentum.

The company’s revenue grew by 40% year-on-year, propelled by the performance of Zudio and Westside stores. Despite the robust growth, the revenue fell short of projections by approximately 6%, primarily due to the consolidation of 16 Zudio and nine Westside locations to enhance operational efficiency. Ebitda margins, a key indicator of operational profitability, remained stable at 15.9%, in line with past quarters reflecting Trent's resilience despite higher rental expenses and slight declines in gross margins.