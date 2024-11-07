ADVERTISEMENT
Trent Q2 Results: Profit Rises 47%, But Misses Estimates
Trent reported a net profit of Rs 335 crore, against the estimated Rs 431 crore.
Trent Ltd.'s net profit increased by 47% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 but missed analyst estimates.
Net profit of the Tata-group company rose to Rs 335 crore in the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 228 crore in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 431 crore for the fashion retail major's bottom-line.
Trent Q2 FY25 Results Highlights
Revenue up 39% to Rs 4,157 crore versus Rs 2,982 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,388 crore).
Ebitda up 41% to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 456 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 670 crore).
Margins at 15.5% versus 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%).
Net profit up 47% at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 235 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 431 crore).
(This is a developing story).
