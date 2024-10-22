Trent Block Deal: Investor Siddhartha Yog Buys Stake Worth Rs 847 Crore

Public shareholder Dodona Holdings offloaded a 0.31% stake in Trent Ltd. for Rs 847.2 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday. Dodona Holdings exchanged 11.3 lakh shares with investor Siddhartha Yog for Rs 7,465 apiece, according to the block data on the National Stock Exchange.

As of September, Dodona Holdings owned a 3.01% stake in the company.

Yog, founding partner of Xander Group Inc., leads an investment firm that focuses on emerging markets and manages over $3 billion in assets. He is also the founder and chairperson of Virtuous Retail, which specialises in owning and operating community-centered shopping centres.