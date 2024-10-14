Siddhartha Yog Mops Up Stake In Trent For Over Rs 846 Crore

A public shareholder of Trent Ltd., Dodona Holdings, sold a 0.29% stake in the company for Rs 846.14 crore through an open market transaction on Monday.

Dodona Holdings exchanged 10.42 lakh shares with Siddhartha Yog for Rs 8,115 apiece, according to the National Stock Exchange block data. As of June 2024, Dodona Holdings held a 4.53% stake in the company.

Yog is a global investor and a founding partner of Xander Group Inc. It is an emerging market-focused investment firm that manages assets of more than $3 billion.

He is also the founder and chairman of Virtuous Retail, an institutional owner and operator of community-focused shopping centres.