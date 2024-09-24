Trent Shares: Investor Dodona Holdings Trims Stake For Rs 808.53 Crore

A shareholder of Trent Ltd. sold shares for Rs 808.53 crore in the company through open market transactions on Tuesday. Dodona Holdings sold 10.73 lakh shares or 0.3% at Rs 7,533 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE. As of June, held a 4.53% stake in the company.

Siddhartha Yog acquired 10.73 lakh shares, or 0.3%, at Rs 7,533 apiece.

Earlier on Sept. 2, Dodona Holdings had offloaded 10.09 lakh shares, representing a 0.28% stake at Rs 718 crore. Also, Siddhartha Yog was the buyer for the transaction.

The company's net profit surged 134.1% year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 167 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

The retailer's revenue rose by 56.2% to Rs 4,104 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 2,628 crore in the same period last year.