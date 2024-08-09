Trent Shares Hit Life High After Q1 Net Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Trent Ltd. jumped nearly 10% to hit life high on Friday after the company's net profit more than doubled and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's net profit surged 134.1% year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 167 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

The retailer's revenue rose by 56.2% to Rs 4,104 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 2,628 crore in the same period last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 66.8% year-on-year to Rs 613 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.9% from 14% over the same period last year.