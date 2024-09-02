Xander Group Founding Partner Acquires Shares Worth Rs 718 Crore In Trent

Xander Group Founding Partner Siddhartha Yog acquired a 0.28% stake in Trent Ltd. for Rs 718 crore in a block deal through an open market transaction on Thursday.

Dodona Holdings Ltd., a public shareholder of Trent Ltd., had offloaded 10.09 lakh shares, representing a 0.28% stake, at Rs 7,115 apiece on the same day.

As of June 2024, Dodona Holdings held a 4.53% stake in the company, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Trent closed 0.09% lower at Rs 7,148.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.