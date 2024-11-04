Trent Block Deal: Investor Siddhartha Yog Buys Stake For Rs 838 Crore

Public shareholder Dodona Holdings Ltd. offloaded a 0.33% stake in Trent Ltd. for Rs 838 crore through an open market transaction on Monday.

Dodona Holdings exchanged 12 lakh shares with investor Siddhartha Yog for Rs 6,985 apiece, according to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange.

This is the fifth time that Yog has purchased a stake in Trent from Dodona Holdings.

As of September, Dodona Holdings had a 0.33% stake in the company.

Yog, who is the founding partner of Xander Group Inc., leads an investment firm that focuses on emerging markets and manages over $3 billion in assets. He is also the founder and chairperson of Virtuous Retail, which specialises in owning and operating community-centered shopping centres.