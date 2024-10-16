Trade Setup For Oct 17: Nifty 50 Faces Key Support At 24,900-24,700 Levels

NSE Nifty 50, which settled lower on Wednesday, faces key support in the range of 24,900 to 24,700, according to analysts.

"Immediate support is placed near 24,900, followed by 24,700. In the short term, the index is expected to consolidate within the range of 24,700–25,400," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

On the upside, the 21-days exponential moving average is positioned near 25,230, which is expected to act as an immediate hurdle, followed by 25,400, he added.

Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd., said that a "break below 24,900 could open doors for further weakness, potentially testing the 24,700 level".

On the upside, resistance is observed around 25,100, with additional resistance at 25,250, Bhosale said. Only a move beyond this range may spark some bullish momentum on the hourly charts, he added.