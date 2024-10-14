Upcoming IPO Listings To Watch: Garuda Construction, Pranik Logistics, Shiv Texchem

Tentative Listing Date: Oct. 15, 2024

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd.'s IPO garnered attention with a bidding period that ran from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10. On Oct. 11, the finalisation of the allotment paved the way for its stock to debut on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The IPO was subscribed 7.55 times on its third and final day. It was subscribed 1.91 times on Day 1 and 4.10 times on Day 2. The subscription was led by retail investors.

The company set the price band of the maiden offer between Rs 90 and Rs 95 per share, enabling it to raise a total of Rs 264.10 crore. This amount includes a fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares worth Rs 173.85 crore and an offer-for-sale component comprising 95 lakh shares valued at Rs 90.25 crore.