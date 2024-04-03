Stocks To Watch: UltraTech Cement, Airtel, JSW Energy, HCLTech, Biocon, Anupam Rasayan

India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day rally to close marginally lower on Tuesday on likely profit-booking after indices hit a fresh record high in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points, or 0.04%, lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.15%, to close at 73,903.91.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,952.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.

Stocks and bonds dropped around the world as solid economic readings and a rally in commodities spurred speculation that major central banks will keep rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.97% and 1.44%, respectively, as on 11:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.22%.

Brent crude was trading 1.52% higher at $88.75 a barrel. Gold gained 0.33% to trade at $2,258.92 an ounce.