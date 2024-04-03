Stocks To Watch: UltraTech Cement, Airtel, JSW Energy, HCLTech, Biocon, Anupam Rasayan
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
UltraTech Cement Ltd. will be in focus during Wednesday's trade after it committed to invest Rs 32,400 crore towards ongoing capex over the next three years.
JSW Energy Ltd. will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP, while HCLTech Ltd. completed divestment of 49% stake in JV with U.S.-based State Street.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped their three-day rally to close marginally lower on Tuesday on likely profit-booking after indices hit a fresh record high in the previous session.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 8.70 points, or 0.04%, lower at 22,453.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.15%, to close at 73,903.91.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,622.7 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,952.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks and bonds dropped around the world as solid economic readings and a rally in commodities spurred speculation that major central banks will keep rates higher for longer, Bloomberg said.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.97% and 1.44%, respectively, as on 11:44 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1.22%.
Brent crude was trading 1.52% higher at $88.75 a barrel. Gold gained 0.33% to trade at $2,258.92 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
UltraTech Cement: The company to invest Rs 32,400 crore towards ongoing capex over next 3 years. It has commissioned 2 new units in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu to surpass 150 MTPA capacity.
Bharti Airtel: The company approved the allotment of 1.38 crore shares to foreign currency convertible bondholders at conversion price of Rs 518 per share.
HCLTech: The company’s arm completed divestment of 49% stake in JV with US-based State Street. The arm received proceeds worth $172.5 million for stake divestment, termination of services, settlement of contractual commitments.
JSW Energy: The board approved fundraise of up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP at a floor price of Rs 510.09 per share.
Biocon: The company has completed the transaction of transfer of business of Biocon Biologics to Eris Lifesciences on a ‘slump sale’ basis for Rs 1,242 crore including working capital adjustments.
Sunteck Realty: The company entered into a long-term agreement to lease second premium commercial building at BKC Junction, Sunteck Icon, to Bennett, Coleman, and company. This will allow the company to generate a revenue of close to Rs 2,000 crore over the tenure of 29 years.
Anupam Rasayan: The company signed letter of intent worth nearly Rs 743 crore with Japanese multinational company to supply two advance intermediates using fluorination chemistryn starting from FY 2024-25.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: MD and CEO Punit Goenka takes decision to implement voluntary 20% reduction in personal remuneration.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 14,259 crore, up 6.8% YoY and total advances at Rs 10,409 crore, up 5.6% YoY for the Q4.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The company signed an agreement with New India Assurance for servicing and soliciting their insurance products through company’s branch network.
Hindustan Zinc: The company reported mined metal output at 2.99 lakh tonne, down 1% YoY and silver output at 6.1 million ounces, up 4% YoY for the Q4.
Shriram Properties: The company received penalty order worth of Rs 447 crore for AY19 from Chennai tax authority.
Zensar Technologies: The company’s arm Foolproof Singapore merged with itself and ceased to exist as separate legal entity effective April 1.
PNC Infratech: The company signed Rs 117 crore settlement pacts with NHAI towards one-time settlement of contractual disputes.
Ashiana Housing: The company sold all Gurugram project units for Rs 440.32 crore.
PC Jeweller: Karur Vysya Bank has accepted one time settlement proposal submitted by company to settle outstanding dues.
Quick Heal Technologies: The enterprise arm of company Seqrite announced a strategic partnership with M. Tech Solutions s to significantly expand its presence in India and solidify its position further in the crucial enterprise and government segments.
ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company has been operationalising authorised dealer category 1 licence with effect from April 2. 1 Licence is permission to deal in foreign exchange transactions.
Ramco Cements: The company has commissioned the Line II and commenced commercial production on March. 31. The cement manufacturing capacity of the Line II is 0.90 million tonnes per annum. The aggregate capacity of Odisha grinding unit has increased to 1.8 MTPA.
Nalco: The company reported cast metal production at 4.6 lakh MT and metal sale at 4.7 lakh MT and Bauxite excavation at 76 lakh MT for FY24.
Olectra Greentech: The company extended cooperation agreement with BYD Auto Industry for manufacturing and maintaining electric buses until Dec. 31, 2030.
Manali Petrochemical: The company extended its engagement with Fortuna Public Relations for a further two years, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026. FPRPL will continue to act as public relations consultants for media and investor relations, corporate image building, and related matters.
Moil: The company achieved production and sales in FY24, with a 35% increase in production and a 30% increase in sales year-on-year
Chalet Hotels: The company approved issued price for 1.26 crore shares to be allotted to QIBs at Rs 792 per share.
GE T&D INDIA: The company’s holding company GEC have announced the intended split of GEC into GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. Energy business of GEC will be spun off under GE Vernova effective today.
SONA BLW: The company received approval for second hub wheel motor for electric two-wheelers under PLI scheme.
Droneacharya Aerial: The company received Rs 4.67 crore order for drone and geographic information system data processing from UK.
New Listing
SRM Contractors: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 210 apiece. The Rs 130.20-crore IPO was subscribed 86.57 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (59.59 times), retail investors (46.97 times), non-institutional investors (214.94 times).
IPO Offering
Bharti Hexacom: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 542 to Rs 570 per share apiece. The Rs 4,275-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 1,923.7 crore from anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Suyog Telematics: Mansi Share and Stock Advisors sold 1.25 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 1,233.17 apiece, while Ravi Goyal (HUF) bought 1.23 lakh shares (1.17%) at Rs 1,233.1 apiece.
Gokaldas Exports: Government Pension Fund Global sold 3.47 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 777.05 apiece.
JTL Industries: Ajay Kumar Pandey bought 9.57 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 205 apiece.
Samhi Hotels: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 15 lakh shares (0.69%) at Rs 202.54 apiece, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE. bought 72.66 Lakh shares (3.33%) at Rs 200.18 apiece, while Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings Asia sold 1.7 crore shares (7.84%) at Rs 200.55 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Persistent Systems: To meet analysts and investors on April. 22.
Jai Balaji Industries: To meet analysts and investors on April 5.
Arvind: To meet analysts and investors on April 9.
Asian Granito India: To meet analysts and investors on April 9.
SIS: To meet analysts and investors on April 5.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Ashok Leyland.
Moved out into short-term ASM framework: Exicom Tele-Systems, Navkar Corporation, Reliance Infrastructure.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures down by 0.11% to at a premium of 124.2 points.
Nifty March futures open interest up by 1.6%.
Nifty Bank March futures down by 0.07% to 47,892.90 at a premium of 347.45 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 2.8%.
Nifty Options April 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000. Pending
Bank Nifty Options April 3 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper.
Research Reports
Here Are The Top Stock Picks For April 2024 By Axis Securities
RBI Monetary Policy Preview - A Balanced Policy With Focus On Liquidity: CareEdge Analysis
Shaily Engineering - Leading Exporter Of High Precision Products For Marquee Brands: Systematix
Coal India - FY24 Operating Performance Surpasses Our Estimates: ICICI Securities
Dalmia Bharat - Prices Soft In Key Markets; But Volume Growth Should Be Better: Motilal Oswal
Latent View Analytics - Decision Point Acquisition Strengthens RetailCPG Presence; Buy: Anand Rathi
Vinati Organics - ATBS Spread Contraction A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang