Vinati Organics - ATBS Spread Contraction A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang
Vinati Organics’ ATBS spread hit a 10-year high in June 23, post which the correction began on account of demand concerns and likely capacity addition and new competition
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Our research suggests that ATBS spread has contracted further from January 2024 (after hitting a 10-year high in June 2023) and poses a risk to the overall margin assumptions as ATBS (~30% of the revenue) is the highest margin product for Vinati Organics Ltd.
While we are building in ~20% ATBS volume growth in FY25 and FY26 each (factoring in 50% capacity expansion by the end of FY25), spread contraction could have 5-7% impact on ATBS gross margin, as per our calculations.
Newly commissioned projects present a promising case for earnings acceleration; however, demand recovery and competitive intensity in antioxidants, MEHQ, Anisole, etc. remain the key.
Incremental return on capital employed could be lower, in our view.
Maintain Sell with a revised target price of Rs 1,300 after rolling forward valuation to FY26E earnings (25 times price-to-earning versus 30 times PE earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Consumer Sector - Volume Print To Improve; Risk-Reward In Favor: Motilal Oswal's Thematic View
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.