Coal India - FY24 Operating Performance Surpasses Our Estimates: ICICI Securities

Going ahead, management has indicated production, sales volume target of 838 mt each, implying production and sales growth of 8.3% YoY and 11.2% YoY, respectively.

In comparison, our estimates stand at 820 mt and 811 mt for production and sales volume, respectively. We maintain Add on Coal India with an unchanged target price of Rs 500 on 8.5 times FY26E earnings per share.