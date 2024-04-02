Here Are The Top Stock Picks For April 2024 By Axis Securities
Axis Top Picks basket delivered impressive returns of 46% in FY24, against the 28.6% return posted by the benchmark Nifty 50, implying a commendable outperformance of 17.5% over the benchmark.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Here are our top picks for April 2024:
Coal India - Coal is here to stay
Current market price Rs 434 / target price- 510 / Potential Upside- 17%
Coal India Ltd. - We value the stock at 5.0 times one-year forward enterprise value/Ebitda multiple on FY26E Adjusted Ebitda.
We arrive at our target price of Rs 510/share, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price.
Key risks:
The key risk to our Buy rating is the fall in international coal prices from the current level leading to a collapse in e-auction premiums. The decline in E-Auction volumes versus our expectations could pose a downside risk to our target price and rating.
Federal Bank - Aspiring on RoA of 1.5% by FY25E despite NIM pressures
Current market price- 150 / Target price-180 / Potential Upside- 20%
Federal Bank Ltd.’s key strengths continue to be-
Sustained credit growth,
Strong liability franchise,
Improving fee income,
Gradually improving cost ratios and
Stable credit costs backed by healthy asset quality metrics.
The bank is working closely with the recruitment agency to identify the successor for the current CEO Mr. Shyam Srinivasan who is slated to retire in September 2024.
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180/share (1.3 times Sep-25E adjusted book value).
Key risks:
loan growth moderation,
Asset quality challenges in the higher-yielding segment.
JTL Industries – A structural growth story
Current market price- 183 / Target Price- 275 / Potential Upside- 50%
We have a Buy rating on the stock and value JTL Industries Ltd. at 23 times of our FY26 earnings per share to arrive at our March 2025 target price of Rs 275/share.
We revise our target multiple from 25 times earlier to 23 times led by broader correction across small-mid cap stocks which had 'Zenith Multi Trading DMCC' as shareholder/warrant holder.
JTL’s management has clarified on non-connection with Zenith apart from being a preference share holder, and reiterated continuity of its earlier capex plans.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Aavas Financiers - Play On Affordable Housing Finance; IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage With A Buy
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.