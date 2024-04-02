Here Are The Top Stock Picks For April 2024 By Axis Securities

Here are our top picks for April 2024:

Coal India - Coal is here to stay

Current market price Rs 434 / target price- 510 / Potential Upside- 17%

Coal India Ltd. - We value the stock at 5.0 times one-year forward enterprise value/Ebitda multiple on FY26E Adjusted Ebitda.

We arrive at our target price of Rs 510/share, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price.

Key risks:

The key risk to our Buy rating is the fall in international coal prices from the current level leading to a collapse in e-auction premiums. The decline in E-Auction volumes versus our expectations could pose a downside risk to our target price and rating.