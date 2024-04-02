RBI Monetary Policy Preview - A Balanced Policy With Focus On Liquidity: CareEdge Analysis
The growth remains strong accompanied by key risks
CareEdge Research Report
The upcoming monetary policy committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India, slated for this week, marks the first meeting of this fiscal year.
The meeting is set against a backdrop of stronger-than-expected economic performance despite pressures in specific segments of the economy.
While there has been broad-based moderation in inflation, higher food inflation keeps headline numbers elevated. However, benign core inflation will comfort RBI.
The RBI will thus be inclined to adopt a cautious approach, preferring to assess the evolving risks associated with food inflation before making any changes in its decisions.
The policy rates will likely be kept on hold in the upcoming policy meeting, with no change in stance.
Going ahead, we anticipate that the MPC will contemplate rate cuts in the second half of FY25 as headline inflation approaches the 4% threshold.
