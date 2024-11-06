Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, HUL, Titan, NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, GAIL, Oil India
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Jindal Steel, Power Gird and KPI Green are some other companies that will be in focus.
Look out for Mankind Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Titan Co. and GAIL India Ltd. in trade on Wednesday as the company reported their results on Tuesday.
Power Grid Corp., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Wednesday. On the other hand, NTPC Ltd. will be in focus due to Rs 79,738.5 crore order win and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will be in spotlight as the government looks to offload 2.5% stake through an offer for sale.
Gujarat Gas Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Ltd. and KPI Green Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Wednesday and might move in trade.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade
NTPC: The company approved multiple investments aggregating to Rs 79,738.5 crore. The company sanctioned an investment of Rs 29,344.5 crore for the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, Phase-II. The public sector undertaking approved an investment of Rs 20,445.69 crore for its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, and Rs 29,947.91 crore funding for its Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II.
Hero MotoCorp: The Splendor maker plans to expand its commercial operations in the UK and Europe from the second half of 2025 with a new electric scooter- the VIDA Z- in tow. That will be followed by high-capacity internal combustion motorcycles. Subsequently, the company plans to expand its range to high-capacity premium internal combustion engine motorcycles. The company appointed Pelpi International as Italy Distributor.
Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved electricity traded volume of 9,642 MU in October, marking a 4% year on year increase. During the month, IEX traded 4.44 lakh renewable energy certificates recording a 105% year on year increase
Coffee Day Enterprises: Exchanges have suspended regular trading for companies under the insolvency and bankruptcy code effective Tuesday. As a result, these stocks will now be traded only once a week, limited to the first trading day of each week, until further review. The exchanges also announced plans to initiate necessary steps to safeguard stakeholders' interests during this period.
Rail Vikas Nigam: A consortium led by RVNL and also comprising HFCL Ltd. and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt., has bagged a project worth Rs 5,008 crore from the BSNL. The state-run firm on Tuesday also said it has also won a construction project worth Rs 613 crore from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd.
Oil India: The company to form an equal equity joint venture with BPCL for CGD project in Arunachal Pradesh.
Hindustan Zinc: Government to sell up to 2.5% stake through an offer for sale. The offer for sale includes base offer of 1.25% stake, with greenshoe option of additional 1.25%. The floor price has been set at Rs 505 per share, indicating a 9.8% discount to Tuesday's close. The offer will open on Wednesday for retail investors.
Infosys: The company has collaborated with Southwark Council to launch digital learning platforms for residents, colleges and schools. This initiative aims to provide Southwark residents, colleges, and schools with free access to Infosys’ flagship digital learning platform, Springboard.
Sundaram Finance: The company appointed C Senthilnathan as chief financial officer effective Dec 1.
Stocks Going Ex-Date
Hindustan Unilever: Stock to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday for its interim dividend that the company announced earlier last month. The company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share on the Re 1 face value, for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025. The record date for this dividend is Nov. 6, with payments scheduled to be made to shareholders on Nov. 21.
Earning Post Market Hours
Mankind Pharma Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.58% at Rs 3,076 crore versus Rs 2,708 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,050 crore).
Ebitda up 24.45% at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 683 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 781 crore).
Ebitda margin up 241 bps at 27.63% versus 25.22% (Bloomberg estimate 25.6%).
Net profit up 28.96% at Rs 659 crore versus Rs 511 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 600 crore).
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.45% at Rs 8,038 crore versus Rs 6,902 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,717 crore).
Ebitda up 3.48% at Rs 2,077 crore versus Rs 2,007 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,159 crore).
Ebitda margin down 323 bps at 25.83% versus 29.07% (Bloomberg estimate 28%).
Net profit down 9.44% at Rs 1,342 crore versus Rs 1482 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,427 crore).
Board approved investment worth up to Rs 600 crore in Russia-based step-down arm.
Titan Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% at Rs 14,534 crore versus Rs 12,529 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 13,425 crore).
Ebitda down 12.4% at Rs 1,236 crore versus Rs 1,411 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,566 crore).
Ebitda margin down 275 bps at 8.5% versus 11.26% (Bloomberg estimate 11.7%).
Net profit down 23.14% at Rs 704 crore versus Rs 916 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 969 crore).
Profit before tax was lower mainly due to impact of custom duty reduction.
Watches and Wearables Revenue up 19% at Rs 1,304 crore versus Rs 1,092 crore.
Jewellery Revenue up 15% at Rs 12,771 crore versus Rs 11,081 crore
Eyecare Revenue up 7% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 189 crore.
GAIL India Q2 FY25 (Consolidate, YoY)
Revenue down 2.4% to Rs 33,889 crore vs Rs 34,738 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 33,936 crore).
Ebitda down 18% to Rs 3,937 crore vs Rs 4,790 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 4,018 crore).
Margins at 11.6% vs 13.8% ((Bloomberg Estimate: 11.8%).
Net profit down 16% to Rs 2,690 crore vs Rs 3,183 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,690 crore).
Eclerx Services (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.26% at Rs 831 crore versus Rs 782 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 810 crore).
EBIT up 34.81% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 135 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 160 crore).
EBIT margin up 463 bps at 21.9% versus 17.26% (Bloomberg estimate 19.8%).
Net profit up 24.1% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 112 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129 crore).
Berger Paints Q2 FY25 (Consolidate, YoY)
Revenue up 0.28% at Rs 2,775 crore versus Rs 2,767 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,843 crore).
Ebitda down 8.03% at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 473 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 462 crore).
Ebitda margin down 141 bps at 15.67% versus 17.09% (Bloomberg estimate 16.3%).
Net profit down 7.53% at Rs 270 crore versus Rs 292 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 288 crore).
Sundram Fasteners Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.57% at Rs 1,486 crore versus Rs 1,421 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,589 crore).
Ebitda up 6.98% at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 229 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 261 crore).
Ebitda margin up 37 bps at 16.48% versus 16.11% (Bloomberg estimate 16.4%).
Net profit up 8.27% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 77 crore).
Timken India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.41% at Rs 753 crore versus Rs 682 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 774 crore).
Ebitda down 1.47% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 148 crore).
Ebitda margin down 214 bps at 17.79% versus 19.94% (Bloomberg estimate 19.2%).
Net profit down 3.22% at Rs 90 crore versus Rs 93 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 97 crore).
Waaree Renewable Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5x at Rs 524 crore vs Rs 150 crore.
Ebitda up 133% at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 31 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.6% vs 20.4%.
Net profit up 161% at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 21 crore.
PB Fintech Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 15.5% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,010 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,090 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 7.8 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 39.3 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 31 crore).
Net profit down 15% at Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 59.9 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 80 crore).
CCL Products Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.38% at Rs 738 crore versus Rs 608 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 766 crore).
Ebitda up 24.54% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 110 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 127 crore).
Ebitda margin up 47 bps at 18.56% versus 18.09% (Bloomberg estimate 16.6%).
Net profit up 21.31% at Rs 74 crore versus Rs 61 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70 crore).
Oil India Q2 Results: Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 10.8% to Rs 7,247 crore versus Rs 8,120 crore.
Ebitda down 19.3% to Rs 2,536 crore versus Rs 3,142 crore.
Margin at 35% versus 38.7%.
Net profit up 2.6% to Rs 2,069 crore versus Rs 2,016 crore.
JK Tyre Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.09% at Rs 3,621 crore versus Rs 3,897 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 3,888 crore).
Ebitda down 28.52% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 589 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 501 crore).
Ebitda margin down 348 bps at 11.62% versus 15.11% (Bloomberg estimates 12.9%).
Net profit down 43.77% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 249 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 203 crore).
Triveni Engineering Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.81% at Rs 1,491 crore versus Rs 1,409 crore.
Ebitda down 93.65% at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 63 crore.
Ebitda margin down 420 bps at 0.26% versus 4.47%.
Net loss at Rs 22 crore versus profit of Rs 29 crore.
Max Healthcare Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.23% at Rs 1,707 crore versus Rs 1,363 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,034 crore).
Ebitda up 15.97% at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 388 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 551 crore).
Ebitda margin down 210 bps at 26.36% versus 28.46% (Bloomberg estimate 27.1%).
Net profit up 1.81% at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 368 crore).
Chemplast Sanmar Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 992 crore versus Rs 988 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,097 crore).
Ebitda down 45.65% at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 46 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29 crore).
Ebitda margin down 213 bps at 2.52% versus 4.65% (Bloomberg estimate 2.6%).
Net loss at Rs 31 crore versus profit of Rs 26 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss Rs 51 crore).
Datamatics Global Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.29% at Rs 407 crore versus Rs 394 crore.
EBIT down 7.07% at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 42.4 crore.
EBIT margin down 108 bps at 9.68% versus 10.76%.
Net profit down 4.54% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 44 crore.
Board approved the re-appointment of Lalit S. Kanodia as Chairman and Whole-Time Director for 5 years effective May 15, 2025.
Manappuram Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 21.29% at Rs 2,637 crore versus Rs 2,174 crore.
Net profit up 1.96% at Rs 572 crore versus Rs 561 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 474 crore).
Muthoot Microfin Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 18% at Rs 667 crore versus Rs 565 crore.
Net profit down 43.7% at Rs 61.6 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
Earnings Today
Aadhar Housing Finance, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Avalon Technologies, Blue Star, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Dhanuka Agritech, Endurance Technologies, FDC, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Gujarat Pipavav Port, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hi-Tech Pipes, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Steel and Power, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, KP Green Engineering, KPI Green Energy, Neuland Laboratories, Power Grid Corp., Pricol, Rain Industries, Rites, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shipping Corp., Sonata Software, Tarc, Tata Steel, TeamLease Services, Thangamayil Jewellery, Trident, Usha Martin.