Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, HUL, Titan, NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, GAIL, Oil India

Look out for Mankind Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Titan Co. and GAIL India Ltd. in trade on Wednesday as the company reported their results on Tuesday.

Power Grid Corp., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. will announce their September quarter financials on Wednesday. On the other hand, NTPC Ltd. will be in focus due to Rs 79,738.5 crore order win and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will be in spotlight as the government looks to offload 2.5% stake through an offer for sale.

Gujarat Gas Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Ltd. and KPI Green Ltd. are some other companies that are announcing their results on Wednesday and might move in trade.