NTPC Approves Investment Of Rs 79,738.45 Crore For Its Multiple Projects
Additionally, the thermal power producer on Monday signed an agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
The board of NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday approved multiple investments aggregating to Rs 79,738.45 crore.
The company sanctioned an investment of Rs 29,344.85 crore for the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, Phase-II, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The public sector undertaking approved an investment of Rs 20,445.69 crore for its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, and Rs 29,947.91 crore funding for its Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II.
Additionally, the thermal power producer on Monday signed an agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. for the Chhabra thermal power plant, the filings said.
Under the joint venture, both the companies will have the equal right to appoint directors, but the management control will stay with NTPC. Also, NTPC has the right to appoint the chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer for the approved joint venture.
NTPC Q2 Performance
NTPC recorded a revenue of Rs 44,696 crore, indicating a 0.6% rise in the second quarter of the current fiscal 2025. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 47,007.3 crore revenue.
The company's net profit surged by 13.8% to Rs 5380 crore for the three months ended Sept. 30 of the current financial year 2025.
It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of Rs 11655 crore, denoting a fall of 8% for the July- September quarter while its margins contracted to 26.1% from 28.2%.
Shares of NTPC closed 0.54% higher at Rs 403.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.91% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 70.91% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was 29.55%.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 19 have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.4%.