NTPC Approves Investment Of Rs 79,738.45 Crore For Its Multiple Projects

The board of NTPC Ltd. on Tuesday approved multiple investments aggregating to Rs 79,738.45 crore.

The company sanctioned an investment of Rs 29,344.85 crore for the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, Phase-II, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The public sector undertaking approved an investment of Rs 20,445.69 crore for its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II, and Rs 29,947.91 crore funding for its Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II.

Additionally, the thermal power producer on Monday signed an agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. for the Chhabra thermal power plant, the filings said.

Under the joint venture, both the companies will have the equal right to appoint directors, but the management control will stay with NTPC. Also, NTPC has the right to appoint the chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer for the approved joint venture.