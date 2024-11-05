RVNL-Led Consortium Emerges Lowest Bidder For BSNL Project Worth Over Rs 5,000 Crore

A consortium led by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, and also comprising HFCL Ltd. and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt., has bagged a project worth more than Rs 5,000 crore from the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, an exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

The consortium has "emerged as the lowest bidder" for the Rs 5,008-crore project that involves "development, creation, upgradation and operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net", RVNL stated in the regulatory filing.

The share of RVNL, HFCL and Aerial Telecom in the consortium is yet to be decided.

The construction work under the project is to be completed under three years, whereas the maintenance contract will be executed over a 10-year period, the filing added.