RVNL, SCPL Joint Venture Bags Rs 838-Crore Order From Eastern Railway

The joint venture of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and SCPL emerged as the lowest bidder for an Eastern Railway contract worth Rs 837.7 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The firm signed the contract for earthwork in cutting and filling, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, major bridges, road under bridge, road overbridge, retaining wall, level crossing and other ancillary works, it said.

The work will be undertaken over a period of 36 months. As the lead member of the JV, RVNL holds 74% stake while SCPL holds 26% stake.