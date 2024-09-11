RVNL Grants Rs 71-Crore Order To BCPL Railway Infrastructure

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 71 crore for upgrading the electric traction system from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The project involves the upgradation of the electric traction system in the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The order win is approximately 43% of the market capitalisation of BCPL Railway Infrastructure.

This contract includes the work of design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgrade of the electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to a 2 x 25 kV traction system for the Kharagpur (Excl)-Bhadrak (Excl) section of the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target under Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.