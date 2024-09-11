RVNL Grants Rs 71-Crore Order To BCPL Railway Infrastructure
The order win is approximately 43% of the market capitalisation of BCPL Railway Infrastructure.
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 71 crore for upgrading the electric traction system from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The project involves the upgradation of the electric traction system in the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The order win is approximately 43% of the market capitalisation of BCPL Railway Infrastructure.
This contract includes the work of design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgrade of the electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to a 2 x 25 kV traction system for the Kharagpur (Excl)-Bhadrak (Excl) section of the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target under Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
The project is expected to be executed over a period of 16 months.
"Our recent order intake for upgradation of the electric traction system in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway under Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., to enable safe running of trains at an augmented speed of 160 km per hour," Chairman Aparesh Nandi said.
Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 99.05, compared to 0.06% advance in the BSE Sensex at 1:27 p.m.