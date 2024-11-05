Hero MotoCorp Outlines UK, Europe Expansion Plans With New Electric Scooter In Tow

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has made its global ambitions known and launched four new models to capture the premium customers, who have so far eluded the world's largest two-wheeler maker.

The Splendor maker plans to expand its commercial operations in the UK and Europe from the second half of 2025 with a new electric scooter in tow, according to an exchange filing. That will be followed by high-capacity internal combustion motorcycles.

“Hero continues to be a trusted global leader, known for reliability and resilience of our machines," Pawan Munjal, executive chairman of the New Delhi-based two-wheeler maker, said in a statement. "This enduring trust and our world-class products form the foundation as we expand into Europe and the UK."

The company has announced new distributors in Italy, adding to its partners in France and the UK.

To be sure, Hero MotoCorp has a technology centre in Europe—the Tech Centre, Germany or TCG—which doubles as the home base of the Dakar Rally winning Hero MotoSports Team Rally.