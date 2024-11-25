Stocks To Watch: RVNL, CESC, Paras Defence, Central Bank Of India, Zomato, JSW Steel

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., CESC Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Central Bank of India, Zomato Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

RVNL's joint venture with SCPL received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 838 crore from Eastern Railway.

CESC's arm, Eminent Electricity Distribution, received an LoA to buy shares in a distribution company in Chandigarh for Rs 871 crore.

Paras Defence will make an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next few years to build India's first advanced optical systems development park.