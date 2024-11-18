Stocks To Watch: Reliance Power, RIL, GAIL, KPI Green Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Oil And Gas Companies

Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

Reliance Power has received a show-cause notice from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. for allegedly submitting a fraudulent bank guarantee.

GAIL has signed a 10-year agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Gas for the delivery of up to 0.52 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year.

KPI Green Energy Ltd.'s board of directors recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:2 ratio on Thursday. This means the company will issue one bonus share of Rs 5 each for every two existing shares of Rs 5 each.

City gas companies such as Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas may face pressure in Monday’s trading following announcements that their domestic gas allocations from GAIL (India) Ltd. have been cut by 13-20%.

Markets are expected to react to the earnings of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.