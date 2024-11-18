Stocks To Watch: Reliance Power, RIL, GAIL, KPI Green Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Oil And Gas Companies
Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
Reliance Power has received a show-cause notice from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. for allegedly submitting a fraudulent bank guarantee.
GAIL has signed a 10-year agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Gas for the delivery of up to 0.52 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year.
KPI Green Energy Ltd.'s board of directors recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 1:2 ratio on Thursday. This means the company will issue one bonus share of Rs 5 each for every two existing shares of Rs 5 each.
City gas companies such as Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas may face pressure in Monday’s trading following announcements that their domestic gas allocations from GAIL (India) Ltd. have been cut by 13-20%.
Markets are expected to react to the earnings of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Reliance Power: The company received a show-cause notice from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. for allegedly submitting a fake bank guarantee. According to SECI, a subsidiary of the company provided a bank guarantee purportedly issued by the Manila branch of First Rand Bank. However, First Rand Bank India has confirmed that no such branch exists. SECI stated that this conduct suggests a malafide intent to manipulate the tender's outcome. The show-cause notice demands an explanation from the company as to why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against the company.
Reliance Industries: The company and Disney completed a transaction to form a joint venture for entertainment brands in India. The company invested Rs 11,500 crore in growth capital in the joint venture. The JV will be spearheaded by three Chief Executive Officers. The transaction values of the JV are at Rs 70,352 crore on a post-money basis. The JV is controlled by Reliance and owned 16.34% by the company, 46.82% by Viacom18, and 36.84% by Disney.
GAIL: The company signed a 10-year pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Gas for the delivery of up to 0.52 million metric tons per year of liquefied natural gas.
Prestige Estate: The company acquired 22,135 sq. meters of land worth Rs 292 crore in Mumbai for residential development.
Expleo Solutions: The board approved the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary in Saudi Arabia.
SEPC: The board approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via rights issue.
ACME Solar: Udaipur Directorate General Of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence initiated a search at the company’s head office in Gurugram, Haryana.
KPI Green Energy: The board recommended the issuance of 1 bonus share for every 2 shares held.
Mankind Pharma: The company has pledged a 39.68% stake of its arm, Bharat Serums, in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship.
Tata Power: The company acquired a 100% stake in ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission for Rs 18.56 crore.
VIP Clothing: Statutory auditors M S K A & Associates resign due to inability to agree on proposed revision in fees.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The board has approved the sale of NPA & written-off loans worth Rs 270 crore on which the bank carries an overall provision of 85.6%.
Indraprastha Gas: GAIL reduces domestic gas allocation to the company by 20%, effective Nov. 16.
Mahanagar Gas: Administrative price mechanisms gas allocation reduced by 18%, effective Nov. 16.
Adani Total Gas: GAIL reduces domestic gas allocation to the company by 13%, effective Nov. 16.
Sterlite Technologies: ICRA downgrades rating for long-term, short-term, and 25.15 million euros bank limits to ICRA AA- (Stable) from ICRA AA (Negative).
HCL Technologies: The company has rolled out AI labs with ServiceNow on the Noida campus.
Cyient: The company has expanded its pact with Allegro MicroSystems with the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad.
Reliance Communications: Canara Bank classifies the company's accounts and of arm Reliance Telecom as 'Fraud.'
Glenmark India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.07% at Rs 3434 crore versus Rs 3207 crore. (Estimate Rs 3,492 crore)
Ebitda up 30.58% at Rs 602 crore versus Rs 461 crore. (Estimate Rs 654 crore)
Ebitda margin up 315 bps at 17.53% versus 14.37%. (Estimate 18.7%)
Net profit at Rs 354 crore versus loss of Rs 61 crore. (Estimate Rs 352 crore)
Grasim Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.05% at Rs 33563 crore versus Rs 30221 crore.
Ebitda down 0.57% at Rs 6018 crore versus Rs 6053 crore.
Ebitda margin down 209 bps at 17.93% versus 20.02%.
Net profit down 45.65% at Rs 1100 crore versus Rs 2024 crore.
Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 10,463 crore versus Rs 9,445 crore. (Estimate Rs 10,213 crore)
Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 1,516 crore versus Rs 1,328 crore. (Estimate Rs 1,482 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.5% versus 14.1%. (Estimate 14.5%)
Net profit up 14.2% at Rs 1,204 crore versus Rs 1,054 crore. (Estimate Rs 1,152 crore)
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.39% at Rs 1896 crore versus Rs 1782 crore. (Estimate Rs 1,917 crore)
Ebitda up 16% at Rs 203 crore versus Rs 175 crore. (Estimate Rs 195 crore.)
Ebitda margin up 88 bps at 10.7% versus 9.82%. (Estimate 10.2%)
Net profit up 26.73% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 101 crore. (Estimate Rs 125 crore)
Muthoot Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 36.5% at Rs 4,957 crore versus Rs 3,632 crore.
Net Profit up 20.6% at Rs 1,321 crore versus Rs 1,095 crore.
Approved the additional infusion of Rs 500 crore in arm Muthoot Money.
Honasa Consumer Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.86% at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 496 crore. (Estimate Rs 510 crore)
Ebitda loss at Rs 7 crore versus profit of Rs 1 crore. (Estimate Rs 3.3 crore)
Net loss at Rs 18.5 crore versus profit of Rs 29 crore. (Estimate Rs 6 crore)
Avanti Feeds Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.02% at Rs 1,355 crore versus Rs 1,278 crore.
Ebitda up 45.54% at Rs 135.5 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
Ebitda margin up 271 bps at 10% versus 7.28%.
Net profit up 45.78% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 83 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.01% at Rs 284 crore versus Rs 229 crore.
Ebitda up 25% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Ebitda margin up 35 bps at 45.77% versus 45.41%.
Net profit up 34.61% at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 26 crore.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 184 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 119 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 111 crore
Net loss of Rs 890 crore versus a loss of Rs 773 crore
Dehlivery Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.82% at Rs 2190 crore versus Rs 2172 crore.
Ebitda down 40.62% at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
Ebitda margin down 181 bps at 2.6% versus 4.41%.
Net profit down 81.48% at Rs 10 crore versus Rs 54 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.19% at Rs 1,011 crore versus Rs 902 crore.
Ebitda down 18.16% at Rs 73 crore versus Rs 90 crore.
Ebitda margin down 269 bps at 7.26% versus 9.95%.
Net profit down 29.76% at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 55 crore.
Swan Energy Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.62% at Rs 1032 crore versus Rs 1223 crore.
Ebitda down 53.12% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 256 crore.
Ebitda margin down 930 bps at 11.62% versus 20.93%.
Net profit down 59.63% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
Ratnamani Metals Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.15% at Rs 971 crore versus Rs 1131 crore.
Ebitda down 37.14% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 245 crore.
Ebitda margin down 580 bps at 15.85% versus 21.66%.
Net profit down 39.63% at Rs 99 crore versus Rs 164 crore.
Ashapura Minechem Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 554 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 64.1 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10.6% versus 5.5%.
Net profit down 26.7% at Rs 42.6 crore versus Rs 58.2 crore.
Balaji Amines Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9% at Rs 347 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Ebitda up 12.8% at Rs 60.7 crore versus Rs 53.8 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.5% versus 14.1%.
Net profit up 14% at Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.
Samman Capital Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 8.2% at Rs 2,425 crore versus Rs 2,242 crore.
Net loss of Rs 2,761 crore versus a profit of Rs 298 crore.
Bombay Burmah Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 4,761 crore versus Rs 4,524 crore.
Ebitda down 15.7% at Rs 724 crore versus Rs 859 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15.2% versus 19%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 516 crore versus Rs 412 crore.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.