KPI Green Energy Board Recommends 1:2 Bonus Share Issue

The board of directors of KPI Green Energy Ltd. recommended on Thursday the issue of bonus equity shares in a proportion of 1:2.

The company will issue one bonus equity share of Rs 5 each for every two existing shares of Rs 5 each, which is subject to the approval from the shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

The bonus shares will be dispatched within two months from the date of the board's approval, on or before Jan. 14, 2025. The bonus shares will be issued from the company's securities premium account as of March 31, 2024.

The solar power company held 13.1 crore shares for Rs 65.6 crore before the bonus share announcement. After the issue of bonus equity shares, it will hold 19.7 crore equity shares for Rs 98.5 crore, it said. Additionally, a security premium of Rs 32.81 is needed to implement the bonus issue.