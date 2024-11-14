RIL, Disney Complete Rs 70,000-Crore Merger Of India Entertainment Business

The joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. for the merger of their entertainment business in India has come into effect, a joint release stated on Thursday.

The completion of the JV, named Star India Pvt., has been announced after the approval granted by the National Company Law Tribunal, the Competition Commission of India and other regulatory bodies over the past few months.

RIL has invested Rs 11,500 crore, or approximately $1.4 billion, into the JV for its growth, the release said. On a post-money basis, Star India is presently valued at Rs 70,352 crore, or around $8.5 billion.

RIL, along with its subsidiary Viacom18, hold the controlling stake in the JV. Out of the total shareholding, RIL owns 16.34%, Viacom18 owns 16.34%, and the remainder 36.84% is held by Disney.