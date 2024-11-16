City Gas Companies To Be Under Pressure On Monday On Increased Risk To Margins

City gas companies like Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Adani Total Gas could be under pressure in trade on Monday, after all the three companies announced that their domestic gas allocation from GAIL (India) Ltd. has been reduced in the range of 13-20%.

City gas companies mainly get domestic gas allocation at a fixed price of $6.5 per million metric British thermal unit for the their CNG sales volume requirements. Reduced allocation of this domestic gas has a negative impact on the companies' profitability.

This cut also marks the second reduction of domestic or APM gas allocation. The first was done by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. in October 2024.