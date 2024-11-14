Reliance Power In Dock: After Fake Endorsement, SECI Flags 'Fake Bank Guarantee'

Solar Energy Corp. — the government body in-charge of implementing the National Solar Mission — has issued a show-cause notice to Reliance Power Ltd. for allegedly providing a fake bank guarantee for its recent bid, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The show-cause notice comes a week after the SECI barred the Anil Ambani-led power firm, along with its subsidiaries, from submitting bids in future tenders for providing a "fake endorsement" for its bank guarantee.

In the show-cause notice dated Nov. 13, SECI claimed that not only the endorsement, but the bank guarantee itself was also fake.

The bid was submitted by Reliance NU BESS, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, for the setting up of 1,000 MW/2,000 MWh standalone BESS projects. The tender for the project was issued by SECI in June.

"The bidder had submitted a bank guarantee purportedly issued by the FirstRand Bank, through its branch supposed to be located in Manila City, Manila, Philippines," SECI stated. "Upon detailed investigation, it was confirmed by the Indian branch of the above bank, that there does not exist any such branch of the Bank in Philippines, leading SECI to conclude that the bank guarantee submitted was a fake document."

The submission of a fake bank guarantee along with its counterfeit endorsement has been "deemed a deliberate act by the bidder", intended to vitiate the tendering process and to secure the project capacity through fraudulent means, the notice said. "This conduct demonstrates a malafide intent to manipulate the outcome."