SECI Bars Anil Ambani's Reliance Power For Three Years

Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. has barred Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Ltd. and its subsidiaries from bidding in future tenders for three years after it was found to have submitted fake bank guarantees.

The debarment is due to fake bank guarantees submitted in the last round of bidding, SECI said in a statement on Thursday.

Based on the documents submitted by Reliance NU BESS Ltd., earlier known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd., it was found that the endorsement of the bank guarantee against the earnest money deposit was fake, SECI said.

The subsidiary of Reliance Power had "met the financial qualification requirements using the strength of its parent company."

The government of India enterprise found it logical to conclude that all the commercial and strategic decisions undertaken were fundamentally driven by the parent company. "Thus, it became imperative to debar Reliance Power from participating in the future tenders issued by SECI."