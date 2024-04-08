Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, JSW Energy, Adani Wilmar, Vi, Titan, Zee, Shyam Metalics, Nestle India

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were up in early trade on Monday following Wall Street's positive weekly close as jobs print indicated a strong US economy.

The KOSPI was trading 0.08% higher at 2,716, and the NIKKEI was trading 1.18% higher at 39,450 as of 6:20 a.m. Stock market in China will reopen after a two-day holiday.

US stocks ended the week on a higher note after a blowout jobs report signalled the US economy will continue to power Corporate America, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.11% and 1.24% higher respectively, on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.80% higher.

Brent crude was trading 1.78% lower at $89.55 a barrel. Gold was down 0.94% to $2,307.75 per ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 52.5 points or 0.23% lower at 22,674 as of 06:30 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices erased earlier losses to close little changed on Friday, led by gains in rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India kept the rate unchanged at policy. This helped the indices clock their third weekly gain.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 10.85 points, or 0.048%, higher at 22,525.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 20.59 points, or 0.028%, to end at 74,248.22.

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after four days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,659.3 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second day and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,370.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened about 16 paise to close at Rs 83.29 against the US dollar.