Cement Q4 Results Preview - Healthy Demand; Pricing Muted: Axis Securities

Overall, cement demand remains positive as we conclude FY24, driven by pre-election spending, ongoing government emphasis on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate activity.

Moreover, the higher budgetary allocation to infrastructure and construction in the interim budget 2024-25 is expected to sustain demand momentum into FY25.

For companies under our coverage, we anticipate volume, revenue, Ebitda, and profit after tax growth of 9%, 8%, 24%, and 20% respectively YoY, propelled by robust demand and alleviation of cost pressures, particularly in power and fuel expenses.

We estimate the overall cement industry demand to grow between 9%-10% in FY24.