Cement Q4 Results Preview - Healthy Demand; Pricing Muted: Axis Securities
The overall demand for cement in Q4 FY24 concluded on a higher note on a YoY basis, with an estimated growth of 9% for our coverage universe.
Axis Securities Report
Overall, cement demand remains positive as we conclude FY24, driven by pre-election spending, ongoing government emphasis on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate activity.
Moreover, the higher budgetary allocation to infrastructure and construction in the interim budget 2024-25 is expected to sustain demand momentum into FY25.
For companies under our coverage, we anticipate volume, revenue, Ebitda, and profit after tax growth of 9%, 8%, 24%, and 20% respectively YoY, propelled by robust demand and alleviation of cost pressures, particularly in power and fuel expenses.
We estimate the overall cement industry demand to grow between 9%-10% in FY24.
From a medium to long-term perspective, our preferred picks in the sector are:
Large Cap – UltraTech Cement; Ambuja Cement
Mid Cap – JK Cement; JK Lakshmi; Birla Corporation
Small Cap – Star Cement
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
