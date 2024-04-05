Brigade Enterprise - Targeting Consistent Growth Across All Segments: Motilal Oswal
Despite moderation in new launches in Q4, the comapny is on track to deliver Rs 53 billion in pre-sales for FY24, up 28% YoY.
Motilal Oswal Report
Brigade Enterprise Ltd. has honed the ability to consistently scale up the business across all segments. It is now gearing up for the next leg of growth in the residential segment by entering new cities and is also planning to significantly expand its annuity portfolio.
Brigade Enterprise continues to provide strong visibility in the near term, supported by the progress made in business development over the last few years.
At the current market price, the company is trading at an enterprise value of Rs 235 billion. Excluding the value of operational annuity portfolio, the implied value of the residential business stands at Rs 120 billion. The net asset value of the current residential pipeline is Rs 75 billion, implying a premium of 60%.
Additionally, the proposed development of 5 million square feet office/retail along with 1,000 keys can be valued at Rs 30-35 billion; however, this is not currently reflected in the company’s valuation.
Hence, we maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,250, implying an upside of 31%.
