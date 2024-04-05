Banks Q4 Results Preview - Earnings Growth To Remain Steady; NIM Contraction To Ease: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality robust, but remain watchful on credit cost in FY25
Motilal Oswal Report
For Q4 FY24, we estimate net interest income for our banking coverage universe to grow ~7.4% YoY/2.9% QoQ (excluding HDFC Bank Ltd.), while controlled opex and modest treasury gains (amid moderation in bond yields) will enable 1.6% YoY/5.5% QoQ growth in pre-provision operating profit (excluding HDFC Bank).
For Q4 FY24, we estimate earnings growth of 12% YoY for public sector banks and 14% for private banks (6% excluding HDFC Bank).
We estimate our banking universe earnings to grow 28% (~26% excluding HDFC Bank) in FY24, 18% in FY25, and 17% YoY in FY26.
