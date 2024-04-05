Jindal Steel - Capacity Expansion, Raw Material Integration Aids Growth; Anand Rathi Initiates With A Buy
Sets target price of Rs 1,070, 6.5 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda
Anand Rathi Report
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.’s strategic expansion would augment its crude steel capacity by 65% to 15.9 million tonnes and enrich its product mix. As India enters a nation-building phase, demand for steel is likely to be robust. Therefore, with the company’s huge capacity expansion, we factor in a ~24% sales volume compound annual growth rate over FY24-26.
Also, the company is strengthening raw-material integration and increasing the share of value added products. Considering its strong focus on margin expansion, we expect it to achieve ~Rs 15,175 Ebitda/tonne by FY26.
With a 0.9 times net debt/Ebitda, it has one of the strongest balance sheets among domestic peers.
We, thus, initiate coverage with a Buy and a Rs 1,070 target price, 6.5 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Risks: Delay in capex execution and domestic slowdown.
