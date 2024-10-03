Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Aurobindo Pharma And More
Dabur, Reliance Infrastructure, HDFC Bank and ITC will be some other stocks in focus.
BSE Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., will be in focus on Thursday before going into trade.
BSE, Angel One, IIFL Securities and 5 Paisa will be in focus because the Securities And Exchange Board Of India has increased the contract sizes for index derivatives from 10 lakh to 15 lakh. This means traders will need to put up more margin, which could limit their ability to take on larger leveraged positions.
Weekly options expiries have been reduced to one per exchange, so each exchange will only offer weekly contracts for one benchmark index instead of the current two to four. This change may lead to decreased revenues for exchanges and brokers.
Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1.84 lakh units, a 1.9% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales were 1.57 lakh units, down 1.2% YoY, while exports rose by 23% YoY to 27,728 units in September.
The firm's car sales fell nearly 4% YoY in September 2024 as the company adjusted production to manage inventory ahead of the important festive season.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Thursday
BSE, Angel One, IIFL Securities, 5 Paisa: SEBI's new move means traders will need to put up more margin, which could limit their ability to take on larger leveraged positions. Additionally, weekly options expiries have been reduced to one per exchange. So, each exchange will only offer weekly contracts for one benchmark index instead of the current two to four. This change may lead to decreased revenues for exchanges and brokers.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.: The company reported motorcycle sales of 5.97 lakh units, a 21% increase compared to last year. Scooter sales were at 39,521 units, down 6% from the previous year. Domestic sales reached 6.16 lakh units, up 19% year-on-year, while exports grew by 22%, totaling 20,344 units in September. The firm stated it has a robust pipeline of bookings, thanks to increased footfall at dealerships, ahead of the festive season. It anticipates strong growth during the 32-day festive period starting Oct. 3.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.: The company reported total sales of 1.84 lakh units, a 1.9% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales were 1.57 lakh units, down 1.2% YoY, while exports rose by 23% YoY to 27,728 units in September. Maruti Suzuki's car sales fell nearly 4% YoY in September 2024, as the company adjusted production to manage inventory ahead of the important festive season.
Dabur India Ltd.: According to the company’s quarterly update, it expects a negative impact on consumer demand in the second quarter due to heavy rains and floods across the country, particularly affecting the beverage category. As a result, the company anticipates a mid-single-digit decline in consolidated revenue and a drop in operating margins in the mid to high teens range. In recent quarters, uneven growth in modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce has resulted in higher inventory levels in the general trade channel, negatively impacting distributor returns on investment, the firm said.
HDFC Bank Ltd.: The firm incorporated HDFC Securities IFSC at GIFT City.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: The company received US FDA Approval for Cephalexin Tablets. Cephalexin Tablets are used to treat infections caused by microorganisms. The tablet is expected to be launched in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. These tablets are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Keflet tablets.
CSB Bank: In its quarterly business update, the company reported total deposits of Rs 31,841 crore, a 25% increase year-on-year. Gross advances reached Rs 26,871 crore, reflecting a 20% YoY growth. Advances against gold and gold jewellery totaled Rs 12,005 crore, showing a strong 28% increase YoY.
ITC: The company unit ITC Infotech acquired, Blazeclan Technologies, for Rs 485 crore. The acquisition is expected to enhance ITC Infotech's ability to support clients in their digital transformation and achieve business outcomes through robust cloud capabilities, according to the filing.
NMDC: The company reported production of iron ore for the month of September at 3.04 MT and sales at 3.54 MT. The firm's sales increased 13.8% during the same period to 3.54 million tonne. The cumulative production from April to September stood at 10.93 million tonne, while the total sales of iron ore stood at 13.85 million tonne.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company received authorised dealer category 1 Licence from RBI.
Tata Power Co.: The company has successfully completed the merger of its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, with its wholly owned subsidiaries. This merger has been approved by the NCLT and will take effect on Oct. 1, 2024.
Reliance Infrastructure: The company will raise Rs 2,930 crore via Foreign Currency Bonds. The bonds will be unsecured and have an ultra-low cost coupon of 5% per annum with a long maturity of 10 years, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The benchmark equity indices extended fall to a third session as shares of heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank weighed. The Indian stock market was closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
On Tuesday, Nifty ended 0.05%, or 13 points lower at 25,796.90 and the Sensex closed 0.04%, or 33.49 points down at 84,266.29.