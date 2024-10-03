Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Aurobindo Pharma And More

BSE Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., will be in focus on Thursday before going into trade.

BSE, Angel One, IIFL Securities and 5 Paisa will be in focus because the Securities And Exchange Board Of India has increased the contract sizes for index derivatives from 10 lakh to 15 lakh. This means traders will need to put up more margin, which could limit their ability to take on larger leveraged positions.

Weekly options expiries have been reduced to one per exchange, so each exchange will only offer weekly contracts for one benchmark index instead of the current two to four. This change may lead to decreased revenues for exchanges and brokers.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1.84 lakh units, a 1.9% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales were 1.57 lakh units, down 1.2% YoY, while exports rose by 23% YoY to 27,728 units in September.

The firm's car sales fell nearly 4% YoY in September 2024 as the company adjusted production to manage inventory ahead of the important festive season.